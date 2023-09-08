Us President To Participate In G20 Summit In India

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Washington, Sep. 8 (Petra) - U.S. President Joe Biden is set to participate in the G20 summit, which will kick off on Saturday in India.
This summit appears relatively weak in the absence of Chinese President Xi Jinping, according to the Washington Post.
On Friday, the U.S. President will hold a bilateral meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, before participating on Saturday and Sunday in the G20 summit, and then heading to Vietnam on Sunday after the summit concludes.
The summit is an opportunity to convey a message to Beijing and the emerging competing alliances, including BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa).
Last week, Biden expressed his "disappointment" at Xi's absence from the summit, where he was represented by Prime Minister Li Qiang.
National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan had previously indicated that Biden would discuss "a series of joint efforts to address global issues," including climate change and "mitigating the economic and social consequences of the Russian war in Ukraine," which affects the poorest countries.
