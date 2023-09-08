Iran Reacts To Joint Statement Of Arab-Japanese Political Dialogue Meeting In Cairo

Nasser Kanaani, the spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry has reacted to the statement

of the Arab-Japanese political dialogue meeting held in Cairo which included a reference to the three Iranian islands.

"The three islands of Abu Musa, the Greater Tunb, and Lesser Tunb are integral and eternal parts of the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran. The inclusion of these islands in the final statement of the aforementioned meeting holds no political or legal significance," Kanaani said

Kanani unequivocally rejected the mention of the three Iranian islands in the statement and deemed it inconsistent with international law principles, such as non-interference in internal affairs and respect for the territorial integrity of nations.