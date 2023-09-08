Netscribes Welcomes Patrick Tobin As Senior Vice President - Americas

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Netscribes, a global research & analytics and digital solutions firm is pleased to announce the appointment of Patrick Tobin as Senior Vice President - Americas. With an exceptional track record of driving growth and empowering teams, Patrick Tobin brings more than 30 years of experience in strategy, leadership, and business development.
In his most recent role at Evalueserve, Pat served as the VP of Sales for Data Analytics and Research Services, Corporates, Americas. During his 17-year tenure, he was consistently recognized for his achievements in revenue growth, organizational improvements, and creating a sustainable, highly productive sales organization. His team led the organization through record growth in current account expansion and new customer acquisition in the Fortune 1000.
"We are excited to have Pat join the team," said Sourav Mukherjee, Founder and CEO of Netscribes. "His extensive experience, deep industry insights, and exceptional leadership skills align perfectly with Netscribes' commitment to providing top-notch research, insights, and technology solutions and driving strong client relationships. He will be key to leadingto the next level and we will get to learn from him in this journey. Pat's experience is not limited to the research & analytics side of the business alone, but he also brings deep knowledge about technology that forms the base of Netscribes' data and digital growth story.”
Pat shared his excitement about joining Netscribes, stating, "I was immediately inspired by Netscribes' inclusive culture of innovative problem solving and successful global track record in delivering data-driven insights and digital solutions. Netscribes is uniquely qualified to deliver significant positive business impact and I am honored to have the opportunity to grow our business in the Americas.”
With core skills spanning revenue growth, sales leadership, coaching and mentoring, business development, and more, Pat's addition to the Netscribes leadership team is poised to drive innovation, foster growth, and create value for clients across the Americas. Watch this space.
About Netscribes
Netscribes Data & Insights Pvt Ltd is a global data, insights, and digital solutions firm that helps fast-growing firms in the digital economy achieve their strategic growth objectives. Netscribes technology-driven solutions are designed to help modern enterprises thrive in a digital-first world, combat the threat of disruption, and build a competitive advantage. Our expertise lies in gathering data from varied sources, translating it into meaningful information, insights, or content, and using it to enhance customer journeys. Over the last two decades, we have helped both Fortune 500 companies as well as high-potential startups, across a range of industries, including technology, automotive, financial services, healthcare, retail & e-commerce, and CPG, leverage data to tackle disruption, understand evolving customers, and accelerate business growth. For more information, please visit
