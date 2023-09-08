New Minister Of Communications And New Technologies Of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Appointed (Photo)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. A new Minister
of Communications and New Technologies of Nakhchivan Autonomous
Republic has been appointed, Trend reports.
Rahid Alakbarli was appointed to this position by the order of
the first deputy chairman of the Supreme Majlis (Parliament) of
Nakhchivan Azer Zeynalov.
Rahid Alakbarli was born in Shahbuz district. Before his new
appointment, he worked as Chief Information Director of CJSC Baku
International Sea Trade Port.
