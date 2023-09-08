Friday, 08 September 2023 02:11 GMT

New Minister Of Communications And New Technologies Of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Appointed (Photo)


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. A new Minister of Communications and New Technologies of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic has been appointed, Trend reports.

Rahid Alakbarli was appointed to this position by the order of the first deputy chairman of the Supreme Majlis (Parliament) of Nakhchivan Azer Zeynalov.

Rahid Alakbarli was born in Shahbuz district. Before his new appointment, he worked as Chief Information Director of CJSC Baku International Sea Trade Port.





