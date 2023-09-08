Azerbaijan Discusses Expansion Of Tourism Co-Op With Türkiye, Switzerland (Photo)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. Azerbaijan has
discussed with Türkiye and Switzerland the expansion of cooperation
in the field of tourism, Trend reports.
According to the Association of Travel Agencies of Azerbaijan
(ATAA), ATAA chairman Goydeniz Gahramanov held a meeting with
Muhittin Macid, Counselor on Culture and Tourism of the Turkish
Embassy in Azerbaijan, Serdar Keskin, representative of the Turkish
Agency for Promotion and Development of Tourism in Azerbaijan and
Georgia, Ainura Alazova, representative for Azerbaijan, as well as
representatives of the Swiss Tourism (ST) corporation.
During the meeting with representatives of Türkiye, the sides
discussed issues of development of ties between tourism structures
of the two countries, prospects of cooperation, organization of
advertising and propaganda activities to increase tourist exchange
and other issues.
Within the framework of the meeting with Swiss Tourism
representatives, the issues of assessing the opportunities for
mutual cooperation and increasing the tourist attractiveness of the
countries were discussed.
During the discussions, the sides considered issues of forming
bilateral ties in the field of tourism, establishing joint
cooperation in both medical and entertainment tourism, establishing
cooperation with member companies, as well as holding B2B meetings
to increase the number of tourist visits, preparing projects of
mutual interest.
Moreover, about 1 million foreigners visited Azerbaijan in 2022,
a significant increase compared to 2021 (790,062).
