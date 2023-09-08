Azerbaijani Air Defense Units' Hold Live-Fire Training Classes (Video)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. In accordance
with the training plan approved by the Minister of Defense, Colonel
General Zakir Hasanov, live-fire training classes were held with
the Air Defense Units, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense of
Azerbaijan.
"During the training classes held to improve practical skills
and increase the combat capability of the military personnel,
combat firing was carried out.
The combat tasks on detecting and destroying the conditional
enemy's air targets were successfully fulfilled by the use of
portable anti-aircraft missile systems," the ministry said.
Training classes aimed at improving the knowledge and skills of
servicemen, as well as maintaining a high level of combat training
continue in varitypes of troops of the Azerbaijan Army.
