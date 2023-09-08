Friday, 08 September 2023 02:11 GMT

Azerbaijani Air Defense Units' Hold Live-Fire Training Classes (Video)


9/8/2023 5:17:16 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. In accordance with the training plan approved by the Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, live-fire training classes were held with the Air Defense Units, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

"During the training classes held to improve practical skills and increase the combat capability of the military personnel, combat firing was carried out.
The combat tasks on detecting and destroying the conditional enemy's air targets were successfully fulfilled by the use of portable anti-aircraft missile systems," the ministry said.

Training classes aimed at improving the knowledge and skills of servicemen, as well as maintaining a high level of combat training continue in varitypes of troops of the Azerbaijan Army.

MENAFN08092023000187011040ID1107032775

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search