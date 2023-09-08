Azerbaijani Parliament Discusses Elimination Of Double Taxation With Slovakia

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. Double taxation
between Azerbaijan and Slovakia can be eliminated, Trend reports.
The issue of approving the "Agreement between the Republic of
Azerbaijan and the Slovak Republic on the elimination of double
taxation with respect to taxes on income and the prevention of tax
evasion" has been discussed during a meeting of the Azerbaijani
Parliament's Committee on Foreign and Interparliamentary
Relations.
This agreement applies to taxes between the contracting states
or their administrative and territorial units or local authorities,
regardless of the method of taxation.
The current taxes to which the agreement applies, include
personal and corporate income taxes in Azerbaijan and Slovakia.
Back on June 7 this year, the two countries have signed an
agreement on avoidance of double taxation and prevention of income
tax evasion.
The agreement was signed during the visit of Azerbaijani Foreign
Minister Jeyhun Bayramov to Slovakia.
