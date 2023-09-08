Azerbaijani Parliament Discusses Elimination Of Double Taxation With Slovakia

The issue of approving the "Agreement between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Slovak Republic on the elimination of double taxation with respect to taxes on income and the prevention of tax evasion" has been discussed during a meeting of the Azerbaijani Parliament's Committee on Foreign and Interparliamentary Relations.

This agreement applies to taxes between the contracting states or their administrative and territorial units or local authorities, regardless of the method of taxation.

The current taxes to which the agreement applies, include personal and corporate income taxes in Azerbaijan and Slovakia.

Back on June 7 this year, the two countries have signed an agreement on avoidance of double taxation and prevention of income tax evasion.

The agreement was signed during the visit of Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov to Slovakia.