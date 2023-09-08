Friday, 08 September 2023 02:10 GMT

Halting To Sue Armenian Footballers Is Azerbaijan's Humanity - Prosecutor General's Office


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. The halting of the criminal case against three Armenian soccer players, who previously vandalized the Azerbaijani flag, shows the humanistic position of the Azerbaijani state, the Head of the Investigation Department of the Prosecutor General's Office Nemat Zamanov said on Instagram, Trend reports.

