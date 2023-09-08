Explosion Occurs In Kryvyi Rih

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The enemy attacked Kryvyi Rih, an explosion was heard in the city.
Oleksandr Vilkul, chairman of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.
Read also: Air defense engages incoming targets over Kryvyi Rih
"Kryvyi Rih. There was an explosion. Don't shoot or post anything on the Internet," he wrote.
The country is currently on air alert due to the threat of ballistic missiles.
