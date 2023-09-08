Shelling Of Sumy: Two People Rescued From Rubble

The Sumy Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

It is noted that as a result of the Russian strike, a two-story residential building was destroyed, more than 20 houses and eight vehicles were damaged.

A fire broke out over a large area.

"There were two people under the rubble. Rescuers rescued a man (born in 1953) and a woman (born in 1958) from the rubble. The fire has been extinguished. Work is ongoing," the statement said.

As reported, Russian invaders launched a missile attack on the private sector in Sumy.