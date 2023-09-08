Rocket Attack On Kryvyi Rih: One Person Killed, Nine Injured

Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"Hit in Kryvyi Rih. The missile hit the administrative building. Preliminary, one dead and nine injured. Three people were taken out of the rubble," the statement said.

The garages also caught fire. The fire covered 200 square meters. Information is being clarified.

As reported earlier, an explosion occurred in Kryvyi Rih.