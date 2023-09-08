17,310 Children Considered Found In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the beginning of the full-scale war, a total of 17,310 children have been found in Ukraine.
This was reported by the press service of the Ombudsman's Office, Ukrinform reported.
"According to the state portal for the search for children 'Children of War', as of September 8, 2023 (in Ukraine - ed.), 1,235 children are considered missing, 17,310 children are found," the press service said.
As reported, the Ombudsman's Office has data on dozens of places in Belawhere Ukrainian children are being held.
