Enemy Fired 93 Times In Zaporizhzhia Region Over 24 Hours, Killing Woman

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The enemy attacked Zaporizhzhya region 93 times over the past day. A woman was killed.
Yuriy Malashko, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"Over the past day, 93 enemy attacks were recorded in 29 cities and villages of the Zaporizhzhia region. The occupant hit Shyroke and Trudove with missiles, fired at Chervone with MLRS, carried out six UAV attacks on Komyshuvakha, Novodarivka, Malynivka, Charivne and Kamianske, and also hit Orikhiv and Robotyn with six aircraft shells," the statement said.
78 artillery attacks took place in Hulyaipole, Zaliznychne, Novoandriivka, Levadne, Temyrivka, Bilohirya, Stepnohirsk, Pyatikhatky, Prymorske, Stepove, Plavni and other settlements on the frontline.
A 54-year-old woman died as a result of a missile strike on Prymorsk.
There have been 40 reports of the destruction of residential buildings, outbuildings and infrastructure.
Earlier it was reported that on Friday morning, Russian servicemen launched a missile attack on Zaporizhzhia. A man was injured. Relevant services are working at the site of the attack.
