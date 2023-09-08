Russia Deploys Frigate With Eight Kalibrs To Black Sea

Natalia Humeniuk, head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Southern Defense Forces, said this on the air of the 'United News' telethon, Ukrinform reported.

"As for the missile launchers, lately the Russians have been withdrawing them for several hours, keeping them on duty and then launching them again. Last night, they withdrew the missile carriers again. Now the Admiral Makarov combat frigate is on duty, it is equipped with up to eight Kalibr missiles, and this increases the level of the missile threat," said Humeniuk.

According to her information, the enemy's naval grouping in the Black Sea continues to be deployed. They are maneuvering in open territory.

"We are currently recording 11 ships in the Black Sea and one in the Sea of Azov. This is a regular practice. They mostly hide behind civilian vessels," said the head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Southern Defense Forces.

As reported, the spokesperson for the Ukrainian Navy Dmytro Pletenchuk said that the enemy is keeping six boats and five ships in the Kerch Strait to protect the Crimean bridge.