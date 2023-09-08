Global Document Analysis Market Report 2023: Cloud Segment Gears Up For Strong Growth

The global market for Document Analysis estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$101.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 60.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030. On-Premise, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 63.6% CAGR and reach US$65.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Cloud segment is readjusted to a revised 56.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $626.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 72.7% CAGR

The Document Analysis market in the U.S. is estimated at US$626.7 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$30.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 72.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 47.6% and 55.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 51.9% CAGR.

Market Scope

This dataset provides a comprehensive analysis of the global Document Analysis market from 2014 to 2030. It covers variaspects of the market's performance, including recent, historic, and future annual sales figures presented in US$ thousand.

The analysis is segmented by geographic regions, encompassing the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa markets.

The dataset offers insights into the trends and growth trajectories of Document Analysis within different industries, such as BFSI, Government, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Retail & eCommerce, Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics, and Other Verticals.

Furthermore, a 16-year perspective provides a percentage breakdown of value sales for different years and regions, enabling a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics over time.

Select Competitors (Total 12 Featured) -



ABBYY

AntWorks

Automation Anywhere

Celaton

Datamatics

Ephesoft

Extract Systems

HCL Technologies

Hyland

HyperScience

IBM Corporation

InData Labs

Infrrd

IRIS

Kodak Alaris

Kofax

OpenText

Parascript

Right-to-Win

Rossum WorkFusion

Market Overview





Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

