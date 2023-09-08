Coaxshertm Disrupts Industry With New Fireforce Station Wear Pants And Shirts

Wenatchee, Washington Sep 8, 2023 (Issuewire)

With wildfires spreading along the West Coast this summer, first responder safety in urban and rural areas alike is more critical than ever. CoaxsherTM is ready to meet that need with their latest industry disruption: FireForce Station Wear Pants and Shirts where utility meets function. The latest additions to Coaxsher's extensive line of fire safety gear are made of NFPA stretch material for the performance balance between freedom and safety.

FireForce Station Wear Pant

Designed specifically for fire station personnel and first responders, the FireForce Station Wear Pant is compliant with current NFPA 1975 specifications and certified to meet the requirements of CAL/OSHA Regulation 3406(c)1. CoaxsherTM brings to market an industry first – the ability to add visual identification of emergency responders by adding color embroidery to the pant pockets, clearly identifying first responder personnel of all agencies.

The true fit responsive waistband provides the ultimate comfort along with five reinforced belt loops to accommodate heavy-duty belts, along with many other features. The FireForce Station Wear Pant is a must-have for any department looking to enhance the function of their standard station wear uniform while maintaining a modern professional look.

FireForce Station Wear Shirt

Made in the USA, the FireForce Station Wear Shirt takes Class B uniform shirts to the next level with new stretch fabric under the arms and down the sides, giving first responders extra movement and comfort while maintaining the professional look of their agencies. Providing an industry first, collar embroidery on the collars and pockets clearly identifies first responder personnel of all agencies.

Custom marking on the sleeve can further classify an individual's training or rank, making first responders on the scene more identifiable to crew and bystanders. The shirt is longer in the front and back, so it will stay tucked in while on the move or in public settings. Coaxsher's specialty snaps have just the right hold for a firm snap but can be quickly removed when needed. With Coaxsher's unique pattern design, first responders will have a Class B shirt that fits like no other. The FireForce Station Wear Shirt is available for pre-order now.

“We know how important comfort and utility are to first responders, so we are excited to share our latest industry disruption – FireStation Wear Pants and Shirts that identify first responders from different agencies,” said co-founder Kyle Cox.“These products provide form, function, comfort, and durability, so first responders can foon their important work.”

CoaxsherTM has combined its knowledge of the industry, personal experience, and feedback from professionals across multiple agencies to develop a new standard of performance and function for today's firefighting needs. All products are backed by Coaxsher's 100% satisfaction guarantee. To learn more about CoaxsherTM and its personal protective equipment or to place an order, visit the fire & outdoor gear specialist online at Coaxsheror contact the sales team at 509-663-5148.

About CoaxsherTM

With experience as wildland firefighters and a shared passion for the outdoors, in 2001, brothers Kevin and Kyle Cox founded CoaxsherTM where they and their team design and create versatile, user-friendly outdoor gear for wildland firefighters and outdoor enthusiasts and fire station clothing. Based in Chelan Falls, Washington, their gear is used around the world by wildland firefighters, search and rescue teams, military personnel, and first responders. The CoaxsherTM team prides itself on developing innovative, high-quality products and tailoring the designs to meet their customers' changing needs.