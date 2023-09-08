Kuwait Oil Price Rises 94 Cents To Usd 94.29 Pb

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 8 (KUNA) -- Kuwait crude oil price increased by 94 cents to USD 94.29 per barrel on Thursday, compared to the Wednesday's USD 93.35 bp, as per Kuwait Petroleum Corporation.
Brent crude went down 68 cents to USD 89.92 pb, and the West Texas Intermediate dropped by 67 cents to USD 86.67 pb. (end)
