Min. Suzuki: Japan To Act Appropriately On Excessive Currency Moves

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Sept 8 (KUNA) -- Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said Friday the Japanese government would respond appropriately to excessive currency moves without excluding any options, expressing displeasure with recent sharp foreign exchange movements.
"Rapid currency fluctuations are undesirable," Suzuki told a press conference, stressing that exchange rates should move stably reflecting economic fundamentals.
"The government is closely watching foreign exchange moves with high sense of urgency. We will take appropriate steps to counter any excessive volatility without ruling out any options," the minister said.
Suzuki made remarks after the Japanese yen fell to a 10-month low at the JPY 147 level against thedollar on Thursday. Following his comments, yen weakened to the JPY 146 zone, but rapidly returned to JPY 147 level. (end)
