Seoul Deplores Pyeongyang's Launch Of Nuke Attack Submarine

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Sept 8 (KUNA) -- South Korea on Friday condemned North Korea's launch of a "tactical nuclear attack submarine," saying this "futile" attempt to build weapons would only undermine the country's livelihood affairs, Yonhap News Agency reported.
"It is deplorable that North Korea is adhering to a futile development of weapons and squandering its lacking resources while not paying attention to difficult livelihood affairs," Unification Ministry spokeswoman Kim In-ae, was quoted as saying at a press briefing in Seoul.
Kim emphasized that the North's weapons development and threats are "meaningless," and will only weaken its security, amid a robust combined defense posture between South Korea and the US, and the overwhelming capacity to respond by Seoul, Washington and Tokyo.
The ministry's response came shortly after North Korea's state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported that the country's leader Kim Jong-un attended a launching ceremony on Wednesday for the new submarine capable of carrying out an underwater nuclear attack, and vowed to "further strengthen the state nuclear deterrence."
"The submarine-launching ceremony heralded the beginning of a new chapter for bolstering up the naval force of the DPRK and made clearer the steadfast will of the (ruling) Workers' Party and the government of the DPRK to further strengthen the state nuclear deterrence both in quality and quantity and by leaps and bounds for regional and global peace and security," the KCNA said.
DPRK stands for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea. (end)
