Asiatokenfund Group & Bitdata Exchange Launches The Web3con As Part Of Token2049 Week Side Event In Singapore

The Web3Con is a premier networking afterparty that brings together investors, venture capitalists, and ecosystem partners in the blockchain and cryptocurrency industry. With a foon connection and collaboration, The Web3Con offers a unique opportunity for industry leaders to come together in an engaging and relaxed environment. The event is held as a side event to Token2049 week, one of the world's most prestigicrypto conferences.



Founded in Singapore in 2019, BitDATA Exchange (BitEx) is centred on security and backed by cutting-edge technology to facilitate efficient high-trading volume. With a corporate bank account for clients to transact against, enhanced by top-notch premium OTC service, BitEx has become the preferred solution for institutions seeking a secure fiat-to-crypto exchange.

The mission of BitEx is to bring true security and compliance into the crypto industry, working closely with the central bank, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to help protect the integrity of the digital assets ecosystem by upholding the anti-money laundering (AML) policies and combat the financing of terrorism policies. Our slogan 'Regulated . Secure . Professional' reflects the key values and principles that we uphold in our daily operations and interactions with clients and stakeholders.

Since 2020, BitEx is granted an exemption from holding a license under the Payment Services Act ('PS Act') for providing digital payment token services by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). For more information, visit



About AsiaTokenFund Group (Co-organiser):

AsiaTokenFund Group (ATF) stands as a Asia-based powerhouse with a global reach, championing the web3 ecosystem. Originating in 2017 as a blockchain media entity, ATF has magnificently evolved into a dominant Southeast Asian blockchain media source with over a million subscribers and 200,000+ monthly readers.

Its metamorphosis encompasses a web3 marketing agency, technical development prowess, event mastery, and incubation of startups, while investing fervently in the web3 frontier. ATF's core mission extends beyond innovation; it seeks to orchestrate a complete web3 ecosystem that draws in the next billion participants. With ATF at the helm, the journey into the web3 industry is nothing short of extraordinary.



