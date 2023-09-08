Look Good, Feel Good: Celebrate Beautique's Birthday Bash In Singapore On Ishopchangi

Embrace a month-long party of looking good and feeling great this September with a myriad of remarkable offers that you won't want to miss. Rejoice in up to 60% in savings off top beauty picks online, coupled with irresistible deals, as BEAUTIQUE by iShopChangi and renowned cosmetics powerhouse Este Lauder Companies continue their flourishing partnership. SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 7 September 2023 - From now till 30 September 2023, non-travellers can join in the BEAUTIQUE by iShopChangi Birthday Bash extravaganza to experience the best of beauty bliss. Dive into the realm of luxuriskincare or elevate your wellness routine both online and in the BEAUTIQUE outlet to enjoy massive savings of up to 60%. So mark your calendars and discover the art of self-indulgence with beloved beauty brands like Este Lauder, La Mer, Clinique, M.A.C., Bobbi Brown, Jo Malone London, and more!







Embrace Unrivalled Beauty and Savings Online

Embark on a cosmetic journey where beauty and savings blend seamlessly, beginning with Beauty Sets and gifts-with-purchase from renowned brands. But that's not all! Prepare to be enchanted by an array of irresistible sitewide rewards. Be rewarded with an exclusive free limited edition Good Totes Puffer Pouch and a S$10 iShopChangi Voucher when you spend a minimum of S$250.

Lock in these promo codes and enhance your savings when you shop the top Beauty Sets from the BEAUTIQUE collection:

BEAUTIQUE Birthday Bash 9.9 Online Sale (For Non-Travellers)

From now till 20 September 2023

Code Description

99SEP15

15% off with no min. spend, capped at S$70*

99SEP20

20% off min. spend S$500, capped at S$180*

BEAUTIQUE Birthday Bash PayDay Online Sale (For Non-Travellers)

From 21 - 30 September 2023

Code

Description

BDAYPAYDAY12

12% off with no min. spend, capped at S$50*

BDAYPAYDAY18

18% off min. spend S$500, capped at S$150*



*Limited to three redemptions per user. T&Cs apply.

Pamper yourself with the best beauty products , where classics take on a new allure. Get your hands on the [Birthday Set] Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex 50ml Blockbuster Set from Este Lauder , now available at an enticing price of just S$187, boasting a 55% reduction. Glam up as you slash 32% off on more beloved favourites from the American multinational cosmetics company, with products like the [Beauty Set] Double Wear Stay-in-Place Makeup SPF10/PA++ 30ml Set , now offered at S$78, or cart out with 40% off the [Beauty Set] Pure Colour Lip Set at a charming S$55. And when you shop these Beauty Sets, an array of alluring gift-with-purchase awaits. With a minimum spend of S$150 and S$200, embrace the joy of receiving enchanting additions, such as the Micro Essence Treatment Lotion, to your beauty collection.

The beauty revelry doesn't end there. Empower your beauty journey with the elegance of everything from La Mer . Discover the [Beauty Set] The Eye Concentrate 15ml Set and [Beauty Set] The New Advanced Treatment Lotion 150ml Set , at S$430 and S$285 respectively. You can elevate your orders with exquisite complimentary offerings, too. With every order, you stand a chance to receive a La Mer Deluxe Bag valued at S$20. With a minimum spend of S$300, enjoy the La Mer Moisturising Cool Gel Cream 3.5ml, worth S$40, enriching your order with the soothing essence of luxury. And for orders exceeding S$500, experience the pinnacle of indulgence with the coveted La Mer The Eye Concentrate 5ml, worth S$143. Hurry while stocks last!

Up your beauty game further with exclusive discounts on makeup sets from Bobbi Brown and M.A.C , where getting more is simply irresistible. Explore a spectrum of shades and textures with the [Birthday Set] Bobbi Brown Blockbuster Set at S$183 with a 60% discount. Let your inner artist shine brighter while keeping your budget in check with the [Birthday Set] M.A.C. Blockbuster Set at S$136, with 60% slashed off.

Infuse your beauty ritual with the refinement showcased by Clinique's timeless offerings. Uncover the magnificence of the [Beauty Set] Cheek Pop Set , attainable now at a special price of S$48, accompanied by a 45% discount. Alternatively, embark on a voyage of cleansed and balanced skin with the [Beauty Set] Checks & Balances Frothy-Face Wash 150ml Set from Origins , yours to cherish at an exclusive rate of S$44, graced by a 51% discount.

Create moments that linger with a spritz of perfumes and colognes from brands like Jo Malone London . Revel in a symphony of notes and scents with Beauty Sets featuring a pair of signature fragrances like the [Beauty Set] Peony Blush Suede Cologne 100ml Se and [Beauty Set] Wood Sage & Sea Salt Cologne 100ml Set , and take these bottles home for just S$242.

Unlock Beauty Delights at the BEAUTIQUE Store at Jewel

The excitement amplifies mid-month. From 15 to 17 September, experience the magic of beauty in person at the BEAUTIQUE store at Jewel Changi Airport . The atmosphere is set to be electric, with a gachapon machine brimming with surprises and a cascade of balloons promising a special treat with every pop. Each balloon holds a hidden gem a promo code slip that could unlock your path to beauty indulgence.

Pop away and stand a chance to grab a S$10 voucher for an in-store splurge or an exclusive online 20% discount, both with no minimum spend required. It's a chance to adorn yourself with premium beauty finds, all at reduced prices.

Beauty and Fitness Infused: Ground Zero x Beautique Takeover

Embark on a journey of transformation as beauty and fitness merge in an electrifying partnership between Ground Zero and BEAUTIQUE. From 11 to 30 September, experience an unprecedented fusion of exhilarating workouts and sensational beauty at Ground Zero fitness boutique, where the mantra is 'Look Good, Feel Good.'

Elevate your fitness game with classes at Ground Zero presented by Este Lauder Company brands like M.A.C and Clinique. Sweat it out alongside fellow enthusiasts and embrace the harmonijourney of looking and feeling good, both inside and out. The excitement doesn't end with these classes be ready to receive exclusive iShopChangi promo codes for savings up to 50% off, crafted to extend beauty and fitness transformations beyond the studio walls.

Elevate Your Beauty Rituals & Stand a Chance to Win More

Remarkable opportunities await, in sync with the vibrant celebration of BEAUTIQUE's grand festivity. From now to 10 September, enter the code <99TECH> when you checkout with a minimum spend of S$500 on electronics and get 10% off your cart, capped at S$55.

Up Your Chances of Being a Changi Millionaire

With all the luck now in Changi, spend S$50 or more on iShopChangi using Changi Pay and quadruple your chances of being a Changi Millionaire to win S$1 million or a Porsche Macan!

To kickstart your shopping adventure, don't miss out on the exclusive offer for new iShopChangi users. Slash another S$20 off your first purchase when you spend a minimum of S$79 by simply entering the code < ISCNEW20 > at checkout. Plus, for even more discounts, cart out with a minimum spend of S$50 using Changi Pay and enjoy S$10 off as a new sign-up.

Worried about delivery? As a non-traveller, you can cart out at tax and duty-absorbed prices on iShopChangi and have your items delivered to you for free when you spend at least S$59 and provide a Singapore residential address for delivery. Alternatively, pick up selected products from the Jewel Collection Centre . No minimum spend is required.

