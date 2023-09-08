China's New Rights Paradigm Designed For The Global South

It faced a storm of outrage over the Tiananmen Square massacre in 1989 and condemnation of its mass incarceration of Muslim Uighurs in recent years. Each time, the Chinese government has had to deal with the diplomatic fallout of its own repression.

To deflect this criticism, Chinese diplomats and propagandists have promulgated a series of different claims. On the one hand, they have tried to rally developing countries behind the idea that the“right to subsistence” trumps concerns over other human rights.

Other times, the government has justified its dictatorship as an expression of traditional Chinese“Confucian values.” These emphasize the importance of duty and social harmony over individual rights.

Now, however, the government has formed a coherent ideological strategy in response to this criticism. China is seeking not merely to resist but to dismantle a foundational idea of the post-Cold War international order – the universality of human rights .

The government's new strategy is called the“Global Civilization Initiative.” And it's become a major weapon in the Chinese party-state's foreign propaganda arsenal.

The initiative was first announced by Chinese President Xi Jinping in March. It complements two previously announced (and similarly named) diplomatic tools: the Global Development Initiative and Global Security Initiative .

Together, these intentionally vague concepts are designed to expand China's influence over international institutions and norms. They also advance Xi's plan for the“great renewal of the Chinese nation .”