Global Helicopter Swashplate Market Size To Reach Usd 89.69 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, Sept. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global helicopter swashplate market size was USD 46.68 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing foon predictive maintenance is a major factor driving the market revenue growth. Integration of sensor technology and data analytics in swashplate systems enables real-time monitoring of its condition and performance. This trend facilitates predictive maintenance, allowing operators to identify potential issues or failures in advance and perform targeted maintenance or replacement. Health monitoring systems contribute to increased safety, reduced downtime, and improved operational efficiency. Increasing automation in military & defense industry is a major factor driving revenue growth of the market. The development of autonomhelicopters and Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) is influencing swashplate technology. Swashplates are being designed to support autonomflight control systems, including Artificial Intelligence (AI) algorithms and advanced autopilot capabilities. Integration of swashplates with autonomsystems enables precise and efficient control of rotor blades, enhancing safety and operational capabilities of unmanned helicopters. Claim Your FREE Sample Copy with Table of content @ Frequent maintenance and periodic inspections are major factors restraining revenue growth of the market. Accessing and servicing swashplates within the helicopter's structure can be challenging, requiring specialized tools and expertise. Optimizing design for ease of maintenance, minimizing downtime, and developing effective inspection and repair procedures are ongoing challenges for swashplate manufacturers. Integration of swashplates with advanced technologies, such as fly-by-wire systems, autonomflight control, and others presents challenges in terms of compatibility, system integration, and validation. This is a major factor restraining the market revenue growth. Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2022 USD 46.68 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 6.7% Revenue forecast to 2032 USD 89.69 Billion Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2019–2021 Forecast period 2023–2032

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global helicopter swashplate market is fairly fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying varistrategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective helicopter swashplates. Some major players included in the global helicopter swashplate market report are:



Strategic Development

On 28 April 2022, Bell Textron Inc., which is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, and a leading manufacturer and supplier of helicopters and tilt-rotor aircraft, announced the signing of a purchase agreement for two Bell 505s with Swiss aviation company Karen SA. The company will use these aircraft for VIP and commercial flights, as well as pilot training courses, as part of a strategic investment plan to use its fleet. The Bell 505, which is equipped with the only dual-channel FADEC engine in its class, is extremely cost-competitive and provides more power in hot and high-altitude environments. The 505 is ideal for private charters, corporate executives, utilities, public safety, pilot training, and more, due to cutting-edge Garmin G1000H NXi avionics and adaptable cabin design.

Some Key Highlights From the Report



The spherical swashplate segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2022. High investments in enhanced stability and precise control response are major factors driving revenue growth of this segment. The spherical swashplate design enables precise control response due to its increased range of motion and improved linkage geometry. It allows for a wider range of collective and cyclic inputs, resulting in finer control of the rotor blades pitch and roll. This precise control response is crucial for maintaining the stability, maneuverability, and overall flight performance of the helicopter.

The utility helicopter segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2022. Increasing oil and gas operations is a major factor driving revenue growth of this segment. Utility helicopters are extensively used in offshore oil and gas operations for crew transfers, equipment transport, and platform servicing. They provide essential support to offshore installations, enabling efficient operations and ensuring the safety and security of personnel.

The military & defense segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2022. Modernization and upgradation programs and high investments in replacement and maintenance are major factors driving revenue growth of this segment. Military helicopters are employed for varimission profiles, including attack helicopters, transport helicopters, reconnaissance platforms, and utility helicopters. Each mission profile has unique operational requirements, and swashplates need to be tailored to meet these specific needs. The demand for swashplates increases as military forces seek specialized rotor systems optimized for their mission requirements. The market in Europe accounted for largest revenue share in 2022. Stringent regulations and safety standards and high investments in well-developed infrastructure networks are major factors driving the market revenue growth in this region. Europe has stringent regulatory frameworks and safety standards governing aviation operations. Compliance with these regulations often requires periodic inspections, maintenance, and replacement of critical helicopter components, including swashplates. This ongoing regulatory environment can contribute to sustained demand for swashplates in Europe.

Emergen Research has segmented the global helicopter swashplate market on the basis of type, helicopter type, end-use, and region:

