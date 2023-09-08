Belgium Cardiology Kols Fair-Market Value Compensation Rates Analysis Report 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fair-Market Value Compensation Rates for Cardiology KOLs - Belgium" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
KOL Compensation Belgium Cardiology presents fair-market value (FMV) compensation rates for Belgium KOLs - Cardiology, by percentiles, with averages, for six (6) activities, for four (4) levels of Thought Leader influences (rare, international, national and local).
Payments made to physicians and thought leaders have been under scrutiny for a few years and companies have been working to adjust their rates to level with industry standards.
Engage with Thought Leaders early. Recent research shows that less than 25% of pharmaceutical organizations begin working and involving Key Opinion Leaders during or before the clinical phase. Most - 63% - wait during phases 2 and 3 to start exchanging with Thought Leaders. This most likely does not yield the desired results for companies who look to maximize the outcome of any promising product.
Establishing fair-market value compensation rates will:
Reduce the external perception of inappropriate inducement and limit regulatory and compliance risks. Provide an independent reference for negotiations with Thought Leaders (KOLs) and Healthcare Providers (HCPs). Refine and support the development of fee schedules that are aligned with market conditions. Competitively position the organization and support good business practices.
Key Topics Covered:
Research Methodology Definitions Therapeutic Area Thought Leader Levels Salary Data verMarket Rates Flat Rates Hourly Rates Flat Rates Advisory Board Lead Advisory Board Non-lead Consulting Scientific/Clinical Content Consulting Commercial Content Speaking Scientific/Clinical Content Speaking Commercial Content Other Activities Hourly Rates Advisory Board Lead Advisory Board Non-lead Consulting Scientific/Clinical Content Consulting Commercial Content Speaking Scientific/Clinical Content Speaking Commercial Content Other Activities
