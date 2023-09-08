Flash News: Okx Gives Away 100 Free Tickets To 'Rewrite The System: An Okx Web3 Party'

OKX Gives Away 100 Free Tickets to 'Rewrite the System: An OKX Web3 Party'

OKX will be giving away 100 free tickets to its upcoming event, 'Rewrite the System: An OKX Web3 Party .' The event, which will take place on September 14 from 6:45pm to 11:00pm (UTC+8) at MARQUEE Singapore , coincides with the second day of Asia's premier Web3 and crypto conference Token2049, of which OKX is a Title Sponsor .

OKX Web3 partners, including Polygon , Lido , DWF Labs and Orbiter , as well as media partner, CoinTelegraph , will attend 'Rewrite the System: An OKX Web3 Party,' which is sponsored by zkSync , CoreDAO , Solana , Animoca Brands , The Sandbox , Chainge Finance , Cubic , Orion Protocol and Lifeform .



'Rewrite the System: An OKX Web3 Party' will feature a series of activities, including on-site games, lucky draws, a photo booth, a NFT printer and two panel discussions. The first panel will foon on-chain ecosystem growth, featuring speakers from the OKX Web3 team and its partners. The second panel will foon Web3 infrastructure development, featuring speakers from OKLink, OKX's OKB Chain team and OKX Web3 partners.



To attend 'Rewrite the System: An OKX Web3 Party,' submit an RSVP to the event here or join OKX's ticket giveaway here .

For more information, please visit the Support Cente .