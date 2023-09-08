Pan Finance Announces The Q3 Award Winners Of 2023

With technology revolutionising any number of industries, the financial services sector is no exception. From mobile banking apps to artificial intelligence-powered wealth management platforms, Fintech companies are revolutionising the way we manage our finances. Moreover, there has been a renewed emphasis on financial inclusion, aiming to extend access to financial services to underserved populations. Governments, regulators, and financial institutions are increasingly recognizing the importance of bringing the unbanked and underbanked into the formal financial system. The front cover article of the Pan Finance Q3 2023 edition explores how cashless societies can impact financial inclusion and uncovers the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead for financial service providers.

Furthermore, Pan Finance continues to shine a spotlight on leading examples of best practice across the world of finance. Established to be a true measure of excellence, the Pan Finance awards look beyond the realm of the balance sheet alone, measuring success through innovation, stewardship of the environment and positive impact on society.

Frank Breuss, Co-Founder and CEO of Nikulipe said,

"We are incredibly proud to have won the prestigiPan Finance 2023 Award for "Most Trusted Local Payment Method Enabler - Europe and Africa". Nikulipe provides online merchants access to new customers in Fast-growing and Emerging Markets, by providing seamless access to Local Payment Methods (LPMs). Today, millions of people in Europe and Africa are still excluded from buying goods and services online, as they lack access to credit cards or even bank accounts. Nikulipe leverages its own payments- and banking infrastructure, to provide PSPs and global merchants uniform access to those Local Payment Methods, which are available and popular in those markets. This award is a great recognition for the hard work and dedication of our whole team, striving to make a positive impact on the lives of millions of people in Europe and Africa, by connecting them to the global economy."

Commenting on receiving the award as the Best Remittance Solutions for the African Diaspora - USA, Nairagram's Chief Business Officer and Co-founder, Gbolahan 'GK' Obanikoro, said , "Our entire team is incredibly proud of this achievement, as it underscores our unwavering dedication to creating efficient, secure and user-friendly remittance solutions that caters to the unique needs of the African community in the diaspora. At Nairagram, we believe that access to efficient and affordable remittance solutions is not just a financial service but a bridge to connect families, support communities, and foster economic growth. Ultimately, facilitating remittances to loved ones such as "mama," "papa," "sista," "broda," or "padi" in a hassle-free, and efficient manner is where we derive our Joy!". The President and Co-founder of Nairagram, Idris Ibrahim, said , "This award inspiresto continue pushing boundaries, fostering financial inclusivity, security and growth on the African continent, as well as delivering innovative and exceptional financial services to the African diaspora. We look forward to a future filled with even greater accomplishments, driven by our dedication to excellence and customer-centricity. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our talented team whose hard work has made this achievement possible.

"UniTeller's recognition as the Best Remittance Processing Solution and Excellence in Financial Inclusion speaks to our commitment to delivering exceptional solutions in the remittance industry." said Alberto Guerra, CEO, UniTeller Financial Services . "Through our Cross-Border and Remittance APIs and Digital Solutions, UniTeller facilitates efficient and secure payments uniting people and companies around the world."

Pan Finance is delighted to announce the following award winners in the Q3 2023 edition:

Allianz SE - Best Insurance Company - APAC 2023 -

Digido - Most Innovative Digital Lending Platform - Philippines 2023 -

FinAsset Management - Most Innovative Asset Management Company - Ireland 2022 -

HSBC Poland - Corporate Bank of the Year - Poland 2023 -

Nairagram - Best Remittance Solutions for African Community - 2023 -

NICE Actimize

- Most Innovative Fraud Detection Technology - EMEA 2023 -

Nikulipe

- Most Trusted Local Payment Method Enabler - Europe and Africa 2023 -

Qi Card

- Fintech Company of the Year - Iraq 2023 -

Qi Card - Most Innovative Card - Iraq 2023 -

Santander Asset Management - Most Innovative Investment Manager - Europe 2023 -

Smartpay - Most Innovative Digital Financing Solution - Japan 2023 -

TD Bank - Banking Innovator of the Year - Canada 2023 -

UniTeller Financial Services - Best Remittance Processing Solution - 2023 -

UniTeller Financial Services - Excellence in Financial Inclusion - 2023 -

WeInternational - Most Innovative B2B Supply Chain Solutions - North America 2023 -

Worldremit - Most Secure International Transfer App - United Kingdom 2023 -

To learn more about these award winners, pick up the latest issue of Pan Finance magazine, available now:

Pan Finance Magazine Q3 2023



Featuring articles from:

Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed , Former Minister of Finance, Budget, and National Planning of Nigeria;

Andrés Vela , Former Presidential Candidate and Finance Minister of Chile, is Dean of the School of Public Policy at the London School of Economics and Political Science; Takatoshi Ito , Former Japanese Deputy Vice Minister of Finance, is a Professor at the School of International and Public Affairs at Columbia University.

About Pan Finance



Each quarter Pan Finance delivers key information through time-sensitive financial news covering world markets, industry analysis and c-suite level interviews. Content from renowned academics and leading professionals provides an accessible view of global trends, with a foon finance, economics, infrastructure, technology and sustainability -

Contact information

Olu Emmanuel

Head of Research & Awards

+44 (0) 208 090 0874

[email protected]

[email protected]

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

Logo -

SOURCE Pan Finance