Friday, 08 September 2023 12:34 GMT

Result Of Riksbank Auctions Government Bonds


9/8/2023 4:16:28 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
Auction date 2023-09-08
Loan 1061
Coupon 0.75 %
ISIN-code SE0011281922
Maturity 2029-11-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln 800 +/- 800
Total bid volume, SEK mln 2,216
Volume sold, SEK mln 800
Number of bids 20
Number of accepted bids 11
Average yield 2.876 %
Lowest yield 2.864 %
Highest accepted yield 2.883 %
% accepted at highest yield 56.00

Auction date 2023-09-08
Loan 1053
Coupon 3.50 %
ISIN-code SE0002829192
Maturity 2039-03-30
Tendered volume, SEK mln 500 +/- 500
Total bid volume, SEK mln 1,955
Volume sold, SEK mln 500
Number of bids 31
Number of accepted bids 10
Average yield 2.944 %
Lowest yield 2.934 %
Highest accepted yield 2.949 %
% accepted at highest yield 60.00


Auction date 2023-09-08
Loan 1062
Coupon 0.125 %
ISIN-code SE0013935319
Maturity 2031-05-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln 800 +/- 800
Total bid volume, SEK mln 3,205
Volume sold, SEK mln 800
Number of bids 24
Number of accepted bids 9
Average yield 2.833 %
Lowest yield 2.820 %
Highest accepted yield 2.846 %
% accepted at highest yield 50.00




MENAFN08092023004107003653ID1107032485

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search