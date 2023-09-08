From Bolsters Services Capabilities Through Transformational Acquisition Of Algoworks

NOIDA, INDIA, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The Digital Transformation Agency (“FROM” or the“Company”)announces it has completed its acquisition of Algoworks (“Algoworks”). This integration bolsters the Company's software product engineering capabilities, adding additional talent with expertise in design while introducing new practices such as Salesforce development solutions. Shortly before the incorporation of Algoworks, FROM partnered with Trivest Partners (“Trivest” or the“Firm”), a Miami-based private investment firm that focuses exclusively on the support and growth of founder-led and family-owned businesses in the U.S. and Canada.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in New York City, FROM is a thought leader when it comes to digital strategy and software product design. The Company's enterprise clients rely on FROM's experienced strategy and design teams to help them navigate an increasingly competitive marketplace where customers demand constant innovation and intuitive digital experiences. Clients like ADP, Avis, Transamerica, Airbus, and NBC trust FROM to improve their most important customer and employee-facing software products, as well as develop new applications that can replace outdated products or processes, in order to drive positive business outcomes.

Founded in 2006 and based in Noida (Delhi), Algoworks helps North American businesses across a variety of industry verticals build, test, and improve new customer-facing software products. Algoworks expands FROM's presence in software product engineering and Salesforce implementation and customization.

The combined Company will deliver results-driven software product design and engineering services to enterprise clients with a global delivery network. Through its access to Algoworks' more than 670 engineers, recruiting engine, and large pool of engineering talent in surrounding New Delhi, FROM can now offer its existing enterprise customers increased scalability and broader services capabilities that are complementary to its core design offering.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in New York, NY, FROM is a leading provider of design-led, outsourced software development services, with a foon customer-facing digital assets and enterprise level software applications for Fortune 500 clients across all industries.

Founded in 2006 and based in Noida (Delhi), with offices in California and Toronto, Algoworks is a leading provider of software product engineering services as well as Salesforce implementation and customization. Algoworks' development team and consultants have completed more than 500 certifications, bringing knowledge and experience together to solve even the most challenging technology problems for customers all around the world. Algoworks currently operates in the United

States, Canada, and India.

Trivest Partners, with offices in Miami, Charlotte, Chicago, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, and Toronto, is a private investment firm that focuses exclusively on the support and growth of founder-led and family owned businesses in the U.S. and Canada, in both control and non-control transactions. Since its founding in 1981, Trivest has completed more than 500 investments, totaling approximately $8 billion in value. The firm has roughly $4.5 billion in assets under management, with a growing team of over 70 professionals.

