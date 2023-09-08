Electric Vehicle (Ev) Charging Connector To Experience A Hike In Growth Of $273.2 Million By 2032

Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Connector Market to Reach $273.2 Million, Globally at a CAGR of 17% by 2032: Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- An electric vehicle (EV) charging connector is a device that is used to connect an EV to a charging station or a power source to charge its battery. It is essentially the interface that allows the transfer of electrical energy from the charging infrastructure to the vehicle. An electric vehicle charging connector is an essential component that facilitates the transfer of electricity from a charging station to an electric vehicle (EV) for the purpose of charging its battery. It serves as a physical connection point where the charging station and the EV can establish an electrical link.

The EV charging connector market size was valued at $59.3 million in 2022, and is estimated to reach $273.2 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 17% from 2023 to 2032

The charging connector typically consists of a plug on one end, which is inserted into the charging port of the EV, and a socket on the other end, which is connected to the charging station. The plug and socket are designed to securely fit together and ensure a safe and efficient transfer of electricity. Modern charging connectors often incorporate additional features such as locking mechanisms to prevent accidental disconnections, communication interfaces for data exchange between the vehicle and the charging station, and advanced safety features like ground fault protection.

As electric vehicles (EVs) become more prevalent, there is a growing need for faster charging options to address the issue of range anxiety. Fast chargers also offer significantly shorter charging times compared to standard chargers, allowing EV owners to conveniently recharge their vehicles and resume their journeys more quickly. This increased convenience and reduced downtime are highly appealing to consumers, driving the demand for fast chargers. In addition, advancements in EV battery technology are enabling vehicles with larger battery capacities and longer driving ranges. However, these batteries often require more powerful charging capabilities to recharge efficiently. Fast chargers, typically offering high-power DC charging, can deliver a substantial amount of electricity to the EV battery in a shorter period, allowing for rapid charging and extended driving range. As EV battery capacities continue to improve, the demand for fast chargers capable of supporting these higher energy requirements is expected to rise.

The demand for electric vehicle charging connector is anticipated to increase owning to multiple factors. There has been a growing global shift towards sustainable transportation, with governments, organizations, and individuals increasingly adopting EVs as an environmentally friendly alternative to traditional combustion engine vehicles. As the EV market expands, so does the need for efficient and convenient charging infrastructure, which includes a higher demand for charging connectors.

The Chademo segment to maintain its leadership stathroughout the forecast period

Based on type, the CCS segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global electric vehicle charging connector market revenue. The combined charging system (CCS) has been widely accepted as the standard charging system by major automakers, including Volkswagen, BMW, Ford, General Motors, and many others. This broad adoption has helped establish CCS as a dominant charging solution in the EV market. On the other hand, the Chademo segment is estimated to maintain its leadership stain terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. However, the Tesla segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 21.9% from 2023 to 2032, as it is the most trusted connector in North America, having completed over 20 billion EV charging miles, along with being a Tesla-exclusive connector used in their electric automobiles.

The residential segment to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period-

Based on end user, the residential segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global electric vehicle charging connector market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. Residential charging connectors allow electric vehicle owners to conveniently and safely charge their vehicles at home, providing a reliable and accessible charging solution for daily use. However, the commercial segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 17.8% from 2023 to 2032, as commercial connectors play a crucial role in enabling EV owners to charge their vehicles while away from home, providing them with the flexibility to travel longer distances and rely on public charging infrastructure for convenient recharging options.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032-

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global electric vehicle charging connector market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is due to the rapid growth in the sales of electrical vehicles, due to which there is a growth in the electric vehicle charging connector market. The rise in sales is due to the government incentives in the variregions and the developments made by the varimanufacturers. However, North America is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 19.1% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the rise in the price of oil in recent years, which increases the long-term cost benefits of electrical vehicles.

Leading Market Players: -

Amphenol Corporation

Tesla

Robert Bosch GmbH

Siemens

Yazaki Corporation

ABB

TE Connectivity

Schneider Electric

Sumitomo Corporation

Fujikura

