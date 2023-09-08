Marine Proteins Market Value Is Projected To Reach Us$ 20,190.0 Million By 2033 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy)
The Marine Protein Industry sales study offers a comprehensive analysis on diverse features including production capacities, Marine Protein demand, product developments, sales revenue generation and Marine Protein market outlook across the globe.
market research report by Fact.MR, (Leading business and competitive intelligence provider) on global Marine Protein market sales initiates with an outlook of the market, followed by the scrutiny of the demand and consumption volumes and share and size of variend-use segments
The global marine proteins sales are expected to expand from US$ 7,634.9 million in 2023 to US$ 20,190.0 million by 2033. Over the next ten years (2023 to 2033), global Marine Protein sales are likely to soar at 10.2% CAGR .
Key Companies Profiled
Optimum Nutrition, Inc BioTech TCI CO., LTD Further Food Vital Proteins LLC Hunter & Gather Shiseido Co. Ltd The Clorox Company THE BOUNTIFUL COMPANY. Codeage LLC Everest NeoCell LLC
Competitive Landscape
Leading marine protein manufacturers are constantly launching a new range of products to meet consumer demand. They are also using strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, distribution agreements, collaborations, advertisements, and celebrity endorsements to gain a competitive edge in the market.
For instance :
A partnership between BlueNalu, a manufacturer of seafood products in California, and Nutreco, a producer of aquafeed, was announced in January 2020. BlueNalu will benefit from this partnership as they reposition themselves in the market for seafood manufacturing. Seafood producer Cooke Inc. purchased Houston-based Omega Protein Corporation to support its growth strategy as a market leader in seafood production as well as the company's expanded supply side of the business. Leading cellular aquaculture business BlueNalu is dedicated to creating seafood products from the cells of fish. By obviating the need for conventional fishing and aquaculture methods, they seek to develop a more sustainable seafood industry. While seafood is their main focus, they have looked into the potential of marine proteins.
Key Segments of Marine Protein Industry Research
By Source :
Fish -based Shellfish-based Algae-based Other By Form : By Distribution Channel :
Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Convenience Stores Drug Stores and Pharmacies Health and Wellness Stores Other Retailers Online Retailing By Region :
North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia Oceania Middle East & Africa
