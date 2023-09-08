Biopesticide Market With Recent Industry Data, Emerging Trends And Forecast To 2032 X Herald







The Biopesticide Market was valued at USD 5,359.41 Million in 2022 and is expected to register a CAGR of 11.39% by 2032.

Key Drivers:

Increasing Demand for Organic Products: The rising consumer preference for organic and pesticide-free agricultural products has driven the demand for biopesticides, as they are compatible with organic farming practices.

Environmental and Health Concerns: Growing awareness of the adverse environmental and health effects associated with synthetic chemical pesticides has led to stricter regulations and a shift towards safer alternatives like biopesticides.

Pest Resistance to Chemical Pesticides : Pests often develop resistance to chemical pesticides over time, reducing their effectiveness. Biopesticides offer an alternative approach that is less prone to resistance.

Integrated Pest Management (IPM): Biopesticides play a crucial role in IPM strategies, which emphasize a holistic and sustainable approach to pest control by combining varitactics, including biological control methods like biopesticides.

Government Support and Regulations: Governments worldwide are encouraging the use of biopesticides through supportive regulations, subsidies, and incentives to promote environmentally friendly and sustainable agriculture.

Key Company

.Bayer Crop Science

.Valent BioSciences

.Certis USA

.Syngenta

.Koppert

.BASF

.Andermatt Biocontrol

.Corteva Agriscience

.FMC Corporation

.Isagro

.Marrone Bio Innovations

.Chengdu New Sun

.Som Phytopharma India

.Novozymes

.Coromandel

.SEIPASA

.Jiangsu Luye

.Jiangxi Xinlong Biological

.Bionema

By Type

Bioherbicides

. Other Types

By Crop Type

Cereals & Grains

. Fruits & Vegetables

. Oil Seeds & Pulses

. Other Crop Types

By Source

Beneficial Insects

. Biochemicals

. Microbials

By Mode of Application

Foliar Spray

. Other Modes of Applications

. Seed Treatment

. Soil Treatment

By Formulation

Dry

. Liquid





Description of a Biopesticide:

Composition: Biopesticides are typically composed of living organisms, naturally occurring substances, or their byproducts. They can be categorized into three main types:

Microbial Pesticides: These biopesticides contain microorganisms like bacteria, fungi, or viruses that are specifically chosen for their ability to target and kill pests. For example, the bacterium Bacilthuringiensis (Bt) produces proteins toxic to certain insect larvae.

Plant-Incorporated Protectants (PIPs ): PIPs are derived from genetically modified plants that express insecticidal proteins. When pests feed on these plants, they ingest the biopesticide and are harmed or killed. The most well-known example is Bt cotton, which produces proteins harmful to specific insects.

Biochemical Pesticides: These biopesticides are formulated from naturally occurring substances or compounds extracted from plants. They often act as repellents, attractants, or disruptors of pest behaviors. Neem oil, for instance, is a biopesticide derived from the neem tree that has insecticidal and antifeedant properties.

Mode of Action: Biopesticides work through varimechanisms, including:

Predation : Beneficial insects, such as ladybugs or parasitoid wasps, prey on pest insects, keeping their populations in check.

Parasitism : Some biopesticides involve the release of parasitoid insects or nematodes that infect and kill specific pests.

Pathogenicity : Microbial pesticides infect pests with diseases or pathogens, causing illness and death.

Repellence : Biochemical pesticides can repel pests, preventing them from feeding or settling in treated areas.

Disruption of Behavior: Some biopesticides interfere with pest mating, feeding, or development, disrupting their life cycle.

Biopesticide Market Segment by Region:

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Competitive Landscape:

The global Biopesticide market is highly competitive and consists of leading regional and global market players. These players employ a wide range of strategic methods to maintain or enhance their competitive position. Some of the common strategies include mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, franchising, and licensing.

