Bypoll Results 2023 Live Updates: Congress Secures Victory In Kerala's Puthuppally Seat

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Bypoll Results 2023 LIVE: The counting of votes for the seven assembly seats across six states that went to bypoll on Tuesday last, began at 8.00 am at centres set up in the respective states on Friday.The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has secured victory in the by-elections for both the Dhanpur and Boxanagar assembly seats in Tripura's Sepahijala district, as confirmed by the Election Commission (EC).Congress snatched an early lead over the BJP in the Bageshwar assembly bypoll, with its candidate Basant Kumar leading by 195 votes over the saffron party's Parwati Das in the initial round of counting on Friday.Opposition UDF candidate Chandy Oommen is leading in the initial rounds of counting in the Puthuppally assembly bypoll here on Friday. Son of late Congress stalwart Oommen Chandy, he has been far ahead of his nearest co-contestants, PTI reported.The bypoll results are seen as a test for the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA ahead of the five state assembly elections scheduled later this year and the crucial Lok Sabha polls in 2024.The seven seats include Bageshwar in Uttarakhand, Ghosi in Uttar Pradesh, Puthuppally in Kerala, Dhupguri in West Bengal, Dumri in Jharkhand, and Boxanagar and Dhanpur in Tripura. Check all the latest updates here.
