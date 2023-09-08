Did Dhoni Play A Game Of Golf With Donald Trump? Internet Has These Funny Reactions

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Former team India cricketer, MS Dhoni had a sporty interaction with Donald Trump for a golf match in the USA. The two were spotted competing with each other in a friendly match. Notably, the formerpresident had invited MS Doni to his place for the match.A glimpse of the friendly match between MS Dhoni and Donald Trump was also shared by Dubai-based businessman Hitesh Sanghvi on Instagram.“Golf with @mahi7781, @realdonaldtrump and @rajiv.knack.......thank you mr president for hosting us,” Hitesh captioned the photograph.MS Dhoni can be seen with his trademark long hair. Whereas, Donald Trump was wearing his familiar MAGA cap. The videos and photos of the two have been doing rounds on the internet.After watching their all-time favourite MS Dhoni playing golf with Donald Trump, social media users were quick to react with quirky comments and funny jokes.The sudden appearance of the two celebrities coming from completely different background has amazed the netizens and left them praising the duo on golf field.“FormerPresident Donald Trump hosted a Golf game for MS Dhoni. - Thala fever in USA....!!!” said one X user.“MS Dhoni with formerPresident Donald Trump. He was invited by Trump for a Golf Game. The madness of MSD in the USA,” tweeted another social media user.“Donald Trump hosted a Golf game for MS Dhoni!!! Yes Donald Trump is also Biopic Fan MS Dhoni is the Face of World Cricket even after his Retirement,” tweeted another user.Many social media users also declared“MS Dhoni as face of the world.”The pictures and videos of the two emerged a day after MS Dhoni was spotted attending theOpen 2023 quarter-final game between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev. MS Dhoni was photographed in the stands during a broadcast.MS Dhoni led the Chennai Super Kings IPL team for years. Earlier this year, he went to Mumbai from Ahmedabad after this year's final match and consulted renowned sports orthopaedic surgeon Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala for his injury. Dinshaw Pardiwala is also a member of the BCCI medical panel and performed varisurgeries on a number of top cricketers.Last IPL season was very tough for MS Dhoni as he played all the matches with heavy strapping on his left knee. He did a commendable job by playing the entire season despite his injury. But the impact of injury was visible on his performance in the season.
