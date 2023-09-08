Dehumidifiers Market Trends From 2023 To 2032 X Herald







The Dehumidifiers Market was valued at USD 2,941.75 Million in 2022 and is expected to register a CAGR of 8.40% by 2032.

Key Drivers:

Indoor Air Quality Concerns: Growing awareness of the importance of indoor air quality (IAQ) and its impact on health has led to increased demand for dehumidifiers. Maintaining optimal humidity levels helps reduce allergens, mold, and other pollutants, improving IAQ.

Health and Comfort: Dehumidifiers play a crucial role in enhancing comfort by reducing excess humidity. They also help alleviate health issues related to high humidity, such as respiratory problems, allergies, and skin irritation.

Mold and Mildew Prevention: High humidity levels can promote mold and mildew growth, leading to property damage and health hazards. Dehumidifiers are essential for mold prevention, especially in damp areas like basements and bathrooms.

Energy Efficiency: Dehumidified air feels cooler, allowing occupants to set thermostats at higher temperatures while maintaining comfort. This can lead to energy savings and reduced cooling costs.

Property Protection: Dehumidifiers are used to protect properties and belongings from moisture-related damage, such as warping of wood, peeling paint, rusting of metal, and degradation of electronics.

Function of Dehumidifiers:

Dehumidifiers work by drawing in moist air, passing it over cooling coils, condensing the moisture into water, and then expelling the dry, dehumidified air back into the room. The collected water is typically stored in a removable tank or drained directly through a hose.

Key Company

. Bry-Air Inc.

. CondAir Group

. Danby Products Ltd.

. De'Longhi Appliances S.r.l.

. Haier company

. Honeywell International Inc.

. LG Electronics Inc.

. Munters Group

. Stulz GmbH

. Whirlpool Corporation

Market Segmentation (by Type)

.Portable Dehumidifier

.Non-portable Dehumidifier

Market Segmentation (by Application)

.Dwelling House

.Commercial

.Industrial





Market Segmentation (by Technology)

Desiccant Dehumidifier

. Electronic/Heat Pump Dehumidifier

. Refrigerative Dehumidifier

COVID-19:

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a wide-ranging negative impact on the overall market due to sudden imposition of lockdown and slowed import and export activities. However, this scenario is expected to change considering to decreasing COVID-19 cases. The manufacturers and leading players are focused on trying different strategic techniques to make up for the losses amidst the pandemic.

Regional Conflict/Russia-Ukraine War:

The report presents the impact of regional conflict and the Russia-Ukraine war on this market in an effort to help readers/users understand how the market dynamics have changed and how it is going to evolve in the coming year

Dehumidifiers Market Segment by Region:

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Competitive Landscape:

The global Dehumidifiers market is highly competitive and consists of leading regional and global market players. These players employ a wide range of strategic methods to maintain or enhance their competitive position. Some of the common strategies include mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, franchising, and licensing.

