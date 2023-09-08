Mfgm Ingredients Market Is Anticipated To Reach Us$ 234.4 Million Through 2032 X Herald

Nutrient deficiency among infants is on the constant rise because of constraining interaction between mothers and their babies. Further, earlier than advised cessation of breastfeeding is propelling the need for MFGM ingredients in infant formulations. With benefits such as cognitive health development and improved immunity & bone health, MFGM is not only useful for infants but also for adults and the geriatric population.

For Critical Insights on MFGM Ingredient Market, Request a Sample Report



Fact.MR suggests that the key anchor to MFGM ingredients market growth is limited awareness of consumers. Educating consumers about the health benefits offered by MFGM ingredients will certainly drive market growth.

Naturally-occurring MFGM contains phospholipids, glycolipids, proteins, and glycoproteins, which implies its use in brain and gut health solutions. Lacprodan is also one of the major contents of naturally-occurring MFGM ingredients; it helps reduce diarrhoea and strengthen the intestine health of infants. These expanding uses of MFGM ingredients in infant formulations and medicines is boosting their popularity among mothers.

For example, 43% of Chinese women are aware of MFGM ingredients.

Further rise in the awareness of MFGM ingredients and their benefits will boost their adoption on a global scale.

Why is Demand for MFGM Ingredients Rising at a Fast Pace?

“Health Benefits Associated with MFGM Ingredient Consumption”

MFGM is a milk constitute that is composed of phospholipids and proteins that have a wide range of nutritional and health benefits. According to a study, evidence has been proposed that MFGM has a favorable effect on infants for brain development, intestinal integrity & gut microbiota, enhancing immune system towards variinfectidiseases, etc.

It is also observed that the consumption of MFGM supplements has a wholesome effect on the elderly with respect to muscle strength and agility, improving variskin conditions, and controlling hypercholesterolemia, obesity, & inflammation.

These health issues can be treated with proper intake of MFGM. All in all, these health benefits contribute to the milk fat globule membrane ingredients industry's growth prospects and are creating ample opportunities for additional revenue generation.

Country-wise Insights

Will High Dependence of U.S. Population on External Nutritional Supplements Drive Demand for MFGM Ingredients?

The United States MFGM ingredients market is expected to reach US$ 68 million by 2032.

Every year, more than three-quarters of Americans consume nutritional supplements, which play a major role in their overall health and wellness. A majority of the United States population consists of infants and the elderly who are recommended a supplement for cognitive development, prevention of infections, and improving gut barrier integrity.

Owing to this reason, inclusion of MFGM as an ingredient in varinutritional supplements is likely to create lucrative opportunities for MFGM ingredient manufacturers in the country.

Key Segments Covered in the MFGM Ingredient Industry Survey



By Source :



Cow Milk



Buffalo Milk



Goat Milk



Camel Milk

Yak Milk

By End User :



Infant



Adults

Geriatric Population

By Application :



Brain and Cognitive Development



Immune Health



Digestive Health Others



By Region :



North America



Latin America



Europe



East Asia



South Asia & Oceania MEA

Market Development

The MFGM ingredients market is highly consolidated with pioneer manufacturers aiming to secure dominance in the global market. Robust investments in research & development are driving consumer-oriented innovations in MFGM ingredients.

For instance, Arla foods developed the Lacprodan® MFGM-10 for infants, which provides specific lipids and proteins along with antibacterial & antiviral characteristics.

The MFGM ingredients market is at the introductory stage and offers ample opportunities to manufacturers for growth and innovation.

Fact.MR analysts would like to recommend manufacturers to foon technological advancements for price reduction. Furthermore, collaborations and partnerships with end-use industries will guide product innovation in the market.

Key players in the MFGM Ingredient Market



Aarla Food Ingredients

ZMP (Fonterra)

Enfogrow A+ Friesland Campina Ingredients

Get Full Access of the Complete Report:



Key Takeaways from MFGM Ingredient Market Study



The global milk fat globule membrane ingredients market is projected to expand at a high-value CAGR of 9.3% and be reach US$ 234.4 million by 2032.

The market expanded at 6.3% CAGR from 2017 to 2021.

Under source, cow milk dominates the market and is valued at US$ 54.3 million in 2022.

Europe led the global market with 30.2% market share in 2021. Based on region, demand for MFGM ingredients is expected to increase at CAGRs of 9.4% and 12.8%, respectively, in Europe and North America.

Contact:

Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: