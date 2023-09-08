Friday, 08 September 2023 12:30 GMT

Transactions By Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities And Persons Closely Associated With Them


9/8/2023 3:31:27 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Disclosure 10 / 2023

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in compliance with the EU Commission Market Abuse Regulation. Further details are included in the attachments.

Attachments

  • Appendix – Anders Dam - 07.09.2023
  • Appendix – Johnny Christensen - 07.09.2023
  • Appendix – Niels Erik Jakobsen - 07.09.2023
  • Appendix – Per Skov- 07.09.2023
  • Appendix – Peter Schleidt - 07.09.2023



