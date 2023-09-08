Leather Sneakers Market Is Projected To Reach Usd 697.6 Million By 2032 |Future Market Insights, Inc.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
FMI Logo
Rising demand for leather sneakers in Spain could accelerate European market growth. Designer sneakers also fueling market expansion
NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The Leather Sneakers Market is estimated at USD 449.2 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 697.6 million by 2032, at a CAGR of ~4.5% from 2022 to 2032.
Sneakers are well known for their athletic capabilities, fashionable appearance, and comfort when participating in physical activities. Leather shoes, on the other hand, are regarded as exquisite and high-class footwear. Leather sneakers are the ideal blend of athleisure and formal footwear. These shoes provide comfort and a perfect fit, with the added benefit of leather, which is weather-resistant, far more durable than other materials, and has a beautiful appearance. Some trending significant factors for the leather sneakers market are the post-COVID effect on fashion trends and the rising adoption of comfy footwear.
Customized leather sneakers are gaining popularity among big spenders and sneaker enthusiasts, helping the market to grow.
On the other hand, it is expected that the availability of locally manufactured, replicated, or phony products would limit market growth. Also, alternatives to genuine leather as artificial leather made from plastic and other materials are impacting the market. Increasing awareness of animal cruelty among people is ultimately increasing the demand for cruelty-free products. The COVID-19 outbreak caused many countries to regulate the import and export, ultimately affecting the raw material supply chain, and posing a challenge for the Leather sneaker industry.
Unlock the Secrets of the Leather Sneakers Market - Request Sample Report!
Key Takeaways from the Sneaker Market Study
The lace-up leather sneakers are the most popular type among all the different shoe types. The lace-up shoes are mostly preferred, as sneakers are known for their excellent fitting and comfort during different activities. The laces help in holding the shoes and also add a classy look to the shoes.
PU and leather soles are common for leather sneakers. PU sole is used in shoes that are specially designed for athletic activities and for additional comfort. Leather soles are common in bespoke shoes.
Men's leather sneakers are in higher demand than children's and women's Leather Sneakers. Men prefer leather sneakers, as they are involved in a more physically active lifestyle and schedule, along with fashion preferences.
In the case of regional analysis regions like North America and Asia is expected to gain traction in the Leather Sneakers market.
“Leather sneakers are becoming increasingly popular across the world. The versatility of these shoes, as well as the desire for versatile items in the post-Covid era, will benefit the leather sneakers industry.” Says an FMI Analyst.
Impact of COVID-19 on the Market
Many sectors were temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Because the vispreads through touch and air, public venues were closed. Public transit was governed by rules, and public gatherings were prohibited. Lockdown eventually led to a desire for comfier footwear. After the lockdown ended and normal life resumed, individuals began wearing sneakers, since they are both comfortable and adaptable. People wear leather shoes to be active while also getting a comfortable fit and a high-end style. Manufacturers are creating shoes for varipurposes and activities, which is growing demand. The import and export of raw materials and shoes were also restricted owing to government laws in several nations. All of these variables have an impact on the Leather Sneakers market.
Discover our comprehensive insights – Request the full report methodology now!
Who is winning?
Leading players operating in the sneaker market Hermès International S.A., Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., Crockett & Jones, Kering S.A., Bruno Magli, Prada Holding B.V., Cole Haan, PROVOGUE, GeneInc., LVMH, DModot, Allen Edmonds and among others.
Leather Sneakers Market by Category
By Closure Type, Leather Sneakers Market is segmented as:
Lace Up
Zipper
Slip-on
Others
By Sole Material, Leather Sneakers Market is segmented as:
Rubber
Polyurethane
Leather
Others
By Consumer Orientation, Leather Sneakers Market is segmented as:
Men
Women
Kids
By Sales Channel, Leather Sneakers Market is segmented as:
Hypermarket/Supermarket
Wholesalers/Distributors
Specialty Stores
Multi-brand Stores
Independent Small Stores
Online Retailers
Other Sales Channel
By Region, Leather Sneakers Market is segmented as:
North America
Latin America
Europe
East Asia
South Asia
Oceania
MEA
Gain Immediate Access to Detailed Market Insights: Purchase Now to Uncover Segment-specific Information, Identify Key Trends, Drivers, and Challenges!
About the Consumer Product at Future Market Insights
The consumer product team at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time-efficient research, and strategic recommendations with an objective of providing authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With a repertoire of over 100+ reports and 1 Billion+ data points, the team has been analyzing the industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides a brief analysis of key trends including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.
Author
Sneha Varghese (Senior Consultant, Consumer Products & Goods) has 6+ years of experience in the market research and consulting industry. She has worked on 200+ research assignments pertaining to Consumer Retail Goods.
Her work is primarily focused on facilitating strategic decisions, planning and managing cross-functional business operations, and technology projects, and driving successful implementations. She has helped create insightful, relevant analysis of Food and beverage market reports and studies that include consumer market, retail, and manufacturer research perspectives. She has also been involved in several bulletins in food magazines and journals.
Explore FMI's Extensive Ongoing Coverage of Consumer Product Market Insights
Women Sneakers Market Demand : The Women Sneaker Market is estimated at US$ 27031.9 Million in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 51703.5 Million by 2032, at a CAGR of 6.70 % from 2022 to 2032.
Sneakers Market Outlook : The Sneakers Market is estimated at USD 72,232 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 1, 39,876 million by 2032, at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2032.
About Future Market Insights (FMI)
Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market.
Ronak Shah
Future Market Insights, Inc.
+1 845-579-5705
emailhere
Visiton social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube
MENAFN08092023003118003196ID1107032403
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.