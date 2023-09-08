Biodegradable Water Bottles Market Worth Us$ 3.6 Billion By 2030 | Transparency Market Research, Inc. Study

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Biodegradable Water Bottles Market
The biodegradable plastic bottles market outlook is dictated by consumer demand for sustainable materials in end-use products
WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- A Transparency Market Research has published a new research report titled“Biodegradable Water Bottles Market Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts, 2021-2030” in its research database. According to the latest research, the global biodegradable water bottles market size was worth at around US$ 2.3 Bn in 2021. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 5.0% and is anticipated to reach over US$ 3.6 Bn by 2030.
The report analyses the biodegradable water bottles market's drivers and restraints, as well as the impact they have on-demand throughout the projection period. In addition, the report examines global opportunities in the global market.
Global Biodegradable Water Bottles Market: Growth Drivers
The global biodegradable water bottles market is growing at a substantial rate. Factors such as growing environmental concerns arising due to plastic bottles, rise in government initiatives to encourage people to use biodegradable water bottles, and reduction in the use of single-use plastic are the major factors that are propelling the growth of the market. Additionally, several countries have announced a ban on the usage of plastic and thus, biodegradable water bottles can be a good alternative for plastic water bottles. The biodegradable water bottles do not have any detrimental impact on the environment as the bottle, label, and cap all are compostable.
The plant-based biodegradable water bottles reduce carbon footprint. They breakdown and can be incinerated as clean-burning fuel easily. Such types of bottles are perfect for entertainment complexes, corporate venues, sporting events, and many more. This will significantly reduce plastic bottle waste. Moreover, the rise in the production of bioplastics such as PHA, PLA, starch blends, and many more is also spurring the growth of the global market.
Some of the main players in the global Biodegradable Water Bottles market include;
.Paper Water Bottle
.Lyspackaging
.UrthPact LLC
.PLAbottles.eu
.Wenzhou YAQI Plastic Products Co., Ltd
.Ecologic Brands Inc.
.Montana Private Reserve
.Cove
.Mitsubishi Chemicals (MCPP)
.TSL Plastics Ltd.
Objectives of the Report
.To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Biodegradable Water Bottles market by value and volume.
.To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Biodegradable Water Bottles
.To showcase the development of the Biodegradable Water Bottles market in different parts of the world.
.To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Biodegradable Water Bottles market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.
.To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Biodegradable Water Bottles
.To provide a meticulassessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Biodegradable Water Bottles market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:
.North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)
.Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain, etc.)
.Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia, etc.)
.South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia, etc.)
.Middle East and Africa (South Africa, UAE, and Saudi Arabia, etc.)
Key questions answered in this report:
1.What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Biodegradable Water Bottles industry?
2.What are the main driving factors propelling the Biodegradable Water Bottles Market forward?
3.What are the leading companies in the Biodegradable Water Bottles Industry?
4.What segments does the Biodegradable Water Bottles Market cover?
The global Biodegradable Water Bottles market has been segmented into:
Capacity
.15 ml – 100 ml (Small)
.101 ml – 500 ml (Medium)
.501 ml -1000 ml (Large)
.Above 1000 ml
Material
.Organic Material
.Paper
.Sugarcane Pulp
.Bamboo
.Algae
.Biodegradable Plastic
.Polylactic Acid (PLA)
.Starch based Plastics
.Poly-butylene Succinate (PBS)
.Others (PHA, PHB, etc.)
End Use
.Residential Use
.Institutional Use
.Specialty Purpose
.Sports
.Travel
.Gym
