Solidium's Annual Report 20222023 Published

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Solidium's Annual Report 2022–2023 has been published in PDF format in English at on September 8, 2023 at 10.00.
Further information: CEO Reima Rytsölä, call-back requests, Inka Virtanen, tel. +358 50 304 7904
Solidium is a limited liability company wholly owned by the State of Finland. Its mission is to strengthen and stabilise Finnish ownership in nationally important companies and increase the value of its holdings in the long term. Through its stakes, Solidium is a minority owner in twelve listed companies: Anora, Elisa, Kemira, Konecranes, Metso, Nokia, Nokian Tyres, Outokumpu, Sampo, Stora Enso, Tietoevry and Valmet. The market value of Solidium's total investments is approximately 7.6 billion euros. Further information: .
