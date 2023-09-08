A New Way To Support Bereaved Children

Surrey, United Kingdom Sep 7, 2023 (Issuewire)

-

After her father's sudden death in a car accident when she was a baby, This Was Them Founder, TeMarshall, grew up with no memories of him.

Using her publishing sales background, and her Samaritans training, she created This Was Them as a new way to support children experiencing parental grief as she did.

From personal experience, Tess knows that bereaved children:



find it hard to ask questions or start conversations about a loved one who has passed away.

don't have the vocabulary to express feelings of grief and loss. often have few memories of a parent or grandparent who has died.

This Was Them gathers memories and stories from family, friends, and colleagues. These, along with photos, are curated into a beautiful hardback book which is then gifted to the bereaved child.

This unique and valuable resource enables the grieving child to feel supported and connected and gives them the opportunity to know mum, dad, or even grandparents better.

It also enables friends and family to know they have contributed in a positive way, to the ongoing support of the child.

Along with their book, each child also receives a copy of the children's grief guide“You Will Be OK”. Written by J ulie Stokes OBE , clinical psychologist and founder of childhood bereavement charity Winston's Wish , this book is a toolkit for children navigating grief.

The surviving parent is also signposted to organisations that can help them cope with their own grief as they navigate solo parenting.