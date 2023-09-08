Pro-Russian Blogger, Sputnik Journalist Detained In Armenia

This was reported by the spokesman for the Investigative Committee, Gor Abraamyan, Ukrinform wrote with reference to Radio Svoboda .

The spokesman specified Badalyan and Gevorkyan were detained in the Syunik region on September 6 and 7. In total, seven persons were taken into custody in the case of illegal arms trafficking.

The Russian Embassy in Armenia is yet to clarify the circumstances of the incident and is monitoring the developments, as per reports.

The state-owned Russian media group Rossiya Segodnya, of which Sputnik Armenia is part, also reported that it is monitoring Gevorkyan's detention and "expects compliance with all procedural norms."

"Possible provocations aimed at undermining the friendship between the fraternal peoples of Russia and Armenia must be stopped immediately," the company said in a statement.

Earlier, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia criticized the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh, stating that it is not fulfilling its task, and also stated that Armenia's dependence on only one country, namely Russia, was a "strategic mistake". According to the politician, Russia itself is leaving the South Caucasus. He emphasized that none of the Western powers that Russia is talking about are pushing Yerevan to break with Moscow.

