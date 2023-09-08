Ukraine Downs 16 Of 20 Attack Drones Russia Launched At Odesa, Mykolaiv Regions

That's according to Ukraine's Air Force press service, Ukrinform reports.

"The enemy launched at Odgroups of attack UAVs of the Shahed-136/131 type from the south-eastern and southern directions (Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russian Federation, Cape Chauda - TOT, Crimea). A total of 20 Shahed launches were recorded toward Odesa," the report states.

At the same time, it is noted that anti-aircraft missile units, fighter aircraft, mobile fire groups of the Air Force, and air defense units of other elements of Ukraine's Defense Forces jointly acted to repel the strike.

"As a result, 16 "Shahed-136/131" were destroyed over Odand Mykolaiv regions," the report emphasizes.

As reported earlier, a microelectronics factory caught fire in Russia's Bryansk amid a drone attack overnight Friday.