Defense Forces Destroy Another 640 Russian Invaders

This was reported on Facebook by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrinform reported.

Ukrainian defenders also destroyed 4,529 main battle tanks (+23), 8,726 armored combat vehicles (+23), 5,753 artillery systems (+31), 754 MLRS (+1), 507 air defense systems (+1), 315 warplanes (+0), and 315 aircraft (+0), helicopters - 316 (+0), operational and tactical UAVs - 4570 (+29), cruise missiles - 1455 (+0), warships / cutters - 19 (+0), trucks - 8264 (+47), special equipment - 860 (+1).

The data is being updated.

As reported by Ukrinform, over the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces carried out 10 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and positions of anti-aircraft missile systems of the Russians. Missile and artillery units struck one ammunition depot, six artillery pieces, two control points, and two enemy air defense systems.