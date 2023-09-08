Russian Multiservice Logistics Operator Opens Baku Branch

According to the company, the branch's launch will reduce the delivery time of goods between Russia and Azerbaijan by 1.5 times.

Furthermore, the company plans to increase the volume of shipments to Azerbaijan by 60 percent by the end of this year and launch transit routes between Russia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye, and Iran.

The company also emphasized that in response to the growing demand, it presented regular weekly road transportation of combined cargo between Russia and Azerbaijan.

Besides, the company offers express delivery services via air transport.

PEC has opened its own warehouse in Baku near the E-119 international route, connecting Russia and Azerbaijan, at the intersection of the logistics corridor linking Iran, Georgia, and Türkiye. This will allow PEC to reduce the delivery time between Moscow and Baku from five to three days.

Over the past year and a half, PEC has launched more than 100 branches, including in foreign countries such as Türkiye, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Kazakhstan.

From January through July 2023, freight transport by all modes of transportation in Azerbaijan totaled 128.3 million tons, which is 6.5 percent higher than the same period in 2022. During this period, 56 percent of all cargo was transported by road, 31.4 percent by pipeline, 8.3 percent by rail, 4.2 percent by sea, and 0.1 percent by air transport.