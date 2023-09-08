Russian Multiservice Logistics Operator Opens Baku Branch

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. The Russian PEC
(Project Engineering Center) company, a multi-service logistics
operator, has opened a branch in Baku, Trend reports.
According to the company, the branch's launch will reduce the
delivery time of goods between Russia and Azerbaijan by 1.5
times.
Furthermore, the company plans to increase the volume of
shipments to Azerbaijan by 60 percent by the end of this year and
launch transit routes between Russia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye,
and Iran.
The company also emphasized that in response to the growing
demand, it presented regular weekly road transportation of combined
cargo between Russia and Azerbaijan.
Besides, the company offers express delivery services via air
transport.
PEC has opened its own warehouse in Baku near the E-119
international route, connecting Russia and Azerbaijan, at the
intersection of the logistics corridor linking Iran, Georgia, and
Türkiye. This will allow PEC to reduce the delivery time between
Moscow and Baku from five to three days.
Over the past year and a half, PEC has launched more than 100
branches, including in foreign countries such as Türkiye,
Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Kazakhstan.
From January through July 2023, freight transport by all modes
of transportation in Azerbaijan totaled 128.3 million tons, which
is 6.5 percent higher than the same period in 2022. During this
period, 56 percent of all cargo was transported by road, 31.4
percent by pipeline, 8.3 percent by rail, 4.2 percent by sea, and
0.1 percent by air transport.
