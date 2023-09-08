Azerbaijan - Safe Country For Israelis, 50,000 Visit Country Annually, Ambassador Says

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. Azerbaijan is a
safe country for Jews and Israelis, Ambassador of Israel George
Deek said at a conference dedicated to the heritage and culture of
Jews in the Northeast Caucasus, Trend reports.
"Both countries share an understanding of threats,
opportunities, strategic, and regional issues. Azerbaijan is
visited by 50,000 Israelis annually," he noted.
Furthermore, Deek emphasized that with the assistance of the big
polytechnic institute Teknion Israel Group Ltd., a Cyber Security
Center has been established in Azerbaijan.
Over the past 30 years, Azerbaijan and Israel have established
strong and friendly interstate relations that have evolved into a
strategic partnership. The ties between the two countries also
encompass the energy sector, demonstrating a robust and
multifaceted partnership.
Economic indicators reflect a significant growth in bilateral
trade, reaching $1.7 billion. In the coming years, both countries
will foon diversifying their trade relations.
