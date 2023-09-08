Friday, 08 September 2023 12:27 GMT

Azerbaijan - Safe Country For Israelis, 50,000 Visit Country Annually, Ambassador Says


9/8/2023 3:05:37 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. Azerbaijan is a safe country for Jews and Israelis, Ambassador of Israel George Deek said at a conference dedicated to the heritage and culture of Jews in the Northeast Caucasus, Trend reports.

"Both countries share an understanding of threats, opportunities, strategic, and regional issues. Azerbaijan is visited by 50,000 Israelis annually," he noted.

Furthermore, Deek emphasized that with the assistance of the big polytechnic institute Teknion Israel Group Ltd., a Cyber Security Center has been established in Azerbaijan.

Over the past 30 years, Azerbaijan and Israel have established strong and friendly interstate relations that have evolved into a strategic partnership. The ties between the two countries also encompass the energy sector, demonstrating a robust and multifaceted partnership.

Economic indicators reflect a significant growth in bilateral trade, reaching $1.7 billion. In the coming years, both countries will foon diversifying their trade relations.

