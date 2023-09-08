Uk Expects Delegations From Kyrgyzstan To Engage In Further Cooperation Development - Ann Herrigan (Interview)

"For example, in April a trade mission from Kyrgyzstan visited London to establish contacts with British firms and learn more about the UK market and opportunities presented by the Developing Countries Trading Scheme. In the autumn, we expect several other visits from Kyrgyzstan to the UK. We see great potential to make our cooperation even more active and fruitful," she said.

Herrigan reminded that the UK and Kyrgyzstan established bilateral relations in 1992, and since then the mutual ties have steadily grown stronger.

"In December 2011, the British Embassy in Bishkek became operational with the first Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan taking up their position in March 2012. This has given a new impeto an already strong relationship and political contacts intensified significantly and became more regular. Over the years, the UK has been a reliable partner for Kyrgyzstan and contributed to the country's sustainable growth and development. Over the first 30 years of diplomatic relations the UK has supported Kyrgyzstan, providing more than $122 million in bilateral development assistance and $80 million through multilateral platforms," she said.

According to Herrigan, the priority areas for the UK have been supporting Kyrgyzstan's democratic ambitions, supporting security and fostering sustainable economic growth. Aside from that, the UK has implemented projects in the areas of education, public health, effective governance, and water supply.

She noted that one of the most successful recent programs implemented in Kyrgyzstan recently has been the“PEAK” Enterprise and Innovation Program that ran from 2019 until April 2023.

"The Program promoted a stronger, diversified and more inclusive private sector in Kyrgyzstan with the aim of stimulating the development of start-ups and MSMEs and thereby drive job creation. From 2019 to 2023, UK spent 8.3 million pounds supporting small business in both Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. In Kyrgyzstan, the UK funded innovation centres in Bishkek, Osh and Karakol. Branded as 'PEAK', these centers offered customized business advisory services. PEAK trained 452 entrepreneurs, 313 of which were women (69 percent); 1089 new jobs were created and 660,000 pounds of investment was unlocked. Work is ongoing on a successor program which will build on what was achieved with PEAK," she explained.

Among recent initiatives, Herrigan mentioned the UK's Seasonal Agricultural Workers Scheme (SAWS) that allows thousands of Kyrgyz citizens to work in the UK.

"In 2022, over 1,500 Kyrgyz citizens worked in the UK under this scheme. This year we are expecting that number to be over 8,000. The Kyrgyz authorities are keen to increase the number of Kyrgyz workers coming to the UK under the scheme, and we want this to be a positive experience for everyone involved. The Embassy was pleased to facilitate the recent agreement that the UK's Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority recently signed with their Kyrgyz counterpart. This agreement will strengthen the protections for Kyrgyz workers coming to the UK," she noted.

On June 19, the Developing Countries Trading Scheme (DCTS) entered into force, the official added, noting that this will provide tariff-free or reduced fees for Kyrgyz goods exported to the UK. The assessment is that 8800 Kyrgyz goods will have access to the UK without customs fees. This scheme will help Kyrgyzstan diversify its trade routes and economy.

In regard with the UK's support for Kyrgyzstan's green energy sector, Herrigan noted that, in March 2023, the Embassy supported a workshop on issuing green bonds for about 40 banking sector professionals on "Green Bonds Issuing". The workshop focused on providing guidance on the process of issuing green bonds as a tool for attracting investments as well as promoting the principles and mechanisms of green finance. One of the banks that attended the workshop very soon after released its green bonds, the first ever bank to do so in Kyrgyzstan.

"In general, climate change, alternative sources of energy and green economy are priority areas for the UK. The UK has worked hard to reduce its reliance on fossil fuels and we are ready to share our experience and work with our partners throughout the world on green issues. The UK has demonstrated its political will to tackle climate change and is a global financial hub with its institutions benefiting from a unique ecosystem that attracts capital, know-how and talent. British firms are well positioned to offer green finance expertise and services to realise its commitment to develop green energy projects," she added.