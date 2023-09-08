Uk Expects Delegations From Kyrgyzstan To Engage In Further Cooperation Development - Ann Herrigan (Interview)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. The UK and
Kyrgyzstan are maintaining a regular rhythm of dialogue at a
working level, both within and outside Government, Ann Herrigan,
Deputy Head of Mission at the British Embassy in Bishkek, told
Trend in an
exclusive interview.
"For example, in April a trade mission from Kyrgyzstan visited
London to establish contacts with British firms and learn more
about the UK market and opportunities presented by the Developing
Countries Trading Scheme. In the autumn, we expect several other
visits from Kyrgyzstan to the UK. We see great potential to make
our cooperation even more active and fruitful," she said.
Herrigan reminded that the UK and Kyrgyzstan established
bilateral relations in 1992, and since then the mutual ties have
steadily grown stronger.
"In December 2011, the British Embassy in Bishkek became
operational with the first Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan taking up their
position in March 2012. This has given a new impeto an already
strong relationship and political contacts intensified
significantly and became more regular. Over the years, the UK has
been a reliable partner for Kyrgyzstan and contributed to the
country's sustainable growth and development. Over the first 30
years of diplomatic relations the UK has supported Kyrgyzstan,
providing more than $122 million in bilateral development
assistance and $80 million through multilateral platforms," she
said.
According to Herrigan, the priority areas for the UK have been
supporting Kyrgyzstan's democratic ambitions, supporting security
and fostering sustainable economic growth. Aside from that, the UK
has implemented projects in the areas of education, public health,
effective governance, and water supply.
She noted that one of the most successful recent programs
implemented in Kyrgyzstan recently has been the“PEAK” Enterprise
and Innovation Program that ran from 2019 until April 2023.
"The Program promoted a stronger, diversified and more inclusive
private sector in Kyrgyzstan with the aim of stimulating the
development of start-ups and MSMEs and thereby drive job creation.
From 2019 to 2023, UK spent 8.3 million pounds supporting small
business in both Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. In Kyrgyzstan, the UK
funded innovation centres in Bishkek, Osh and Karakol. Branded as
'PEAK', these centers offered customized business advisory
services. PEAK trained 452 entrepreneurs, 313 of which were women
(69 percent); 1089 new jobs were created and 660,000 pounds of
investment was unlocked. Work is ongoing on a successor program
which will build on what was achieved with PEAK," she
explained.
Among recent initiatives, Herrigan mentioned the UK's Seasonal
Agricultural Workers Scheme (SAWS) that allows thousands of Kyrgyz
citizens to work in the UK.
"In 2022, over 1,500 Kyrgyz citizens worked in the UK under this
scheme. This year we are expecting that number to be over 8,000.
The Kyrgyz authorities are keen to increase the number of Kyrgyz
workers coming to the UK under the scheme, and we want this to be a
positive experience for everyone involved. The Embassy was pleased
to facilitate the recent agreement that the UK's Gangmasters and
Labour Abuse Authority recently signed with their Kyrgyz
counterpart. This agreement will strengthen the protections for
Kyrgyz workers coming to the UK," she noted.
On June 19, the Developing Countries Trading Scheme (DCTS)
entered into force, the official added, noting that this will
provide tariff-free or reduced fees for Kyrgyz goods exported to
the UK. The assessment is that 8800 Kyrgyz goods will have access
to the UK without customs fees. This scheme will help Kyrgyzstan
diversify its trade routes and economy.
In regard with the UK's support for Kyrgyzstan's green energy
sector, Herrigan noted that, in March 2023, the Embassy supported a
workshop on issuing green bonds for about 40 banking sector
professionals on "Green Bonds Issuing". The workshop focused on
providing guidance on the process of issuing green bonds as a tool
for attracting investments as well as promoting the principles and
mechanisms of green finance. One of the banks that attended the
workshop very soon after released its green bonds, the first ever
bank to do so in Kyrgyzstan.
"In general, climate change, alternative sources of energy and
green economy are priority areas for the UK. The UK has worked hard
to reduce its reliance on fossil fuels and we are ready to share
our experience and work with our partners throughout the world on
green issues. The UK has demonstrated its political will to tackle
climate change and is a global financial hub with its institutions
benefiting from a unique ecosystem that attracts capital, know-how
and talent. British firms are well positioned to offer green
finance expertise and services to realise its commitment to develop
green energy projects," she added.