Deputy Chief Of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Executive Power Dismissed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. Deputy Chief of
the Executive Power (EP) of Nakhchivan city Tahmina Mustafayeva has
been dismissed from her post, Trend reports.
The relevant decree was signed by the head of Nakhchivan city
Executive Power Mirsanani Seyidov.
Mustafayeva was also dismissed from the post of the head of the
department on socio-political and humanitarian issues of the
EP.
