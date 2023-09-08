Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan To Host International Rhythmic Gymnastics Tournament

The first international rhythmic gymnastics competition organized in Nakhchivan will feature performances of athletes from the younger age group, as well as pre-juniors and juniors.

The "Grace of Nature" International Tournament will take place at the Nakhchivan Olympic Sports Complex.

Since the beginning of this year, a number of competitions in rhythmic gymnastics, such as the 28th Championship (March 24-25), AGF Trophy International Tournament (April14-16), AGF Trophy FIG World Cup (April 21-23), 39th European Championships (May 17-21), have been held in Azerbaijan.