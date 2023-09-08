Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan To Host International Rhythmic Gymnastics Tournament

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. An international
rhythmic gymnastics tournament called "Grace of Nature", dedicated
to the 100th anniversary of the birth of the national leader Heydar
Aliyev, will be held in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan on September 21-22,
the press service of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation told
Trend .
The first international rhythmic gymnastics competition
organized in Nakhchivan will feature performances of athletes from
the younger age group, as well as pre-juniors and juniors.
The "Grace of Nature" International Tournament will take place
at the Nakhchivan Olympic Sports Complex.
Since the beginning of this year, a number of competitions in
rhythmic gymnastics, such as the 28th Championship (March 24-25),
AGF Trophy International Tournament (April14-16), AGF Trophy FIG
World Cup (April 21-23), 39th European Championships (May 17-21),
have been held in Azerbaijan.

