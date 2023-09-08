Friday, 08 September 2023 12:27 GMT

Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan To Host International Rhythmic Gymnastics Tournament


9/8/2023 3:05:34 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. An international rhythmic gymnastics tournament called "Grace of Nature", dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the birth of the national leader Heydar Aliyev, will be held in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan on September 21-22, the press service of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation told Trend .

The first international rhythmic gymnastics competition organized in Nakhchivan will feature performances of athletes from the younger age group, as well as pre-juniors and juniors.

The "Grace of Nature" International Tournament will take place at the Nakhchivan Olympic Sports Complex.

Since the beginning of this year, a number of competitions in rhythmic gymnastics, such as the 28th Championship (March 24-25), AGF Trophy International Tournament (April14-16), AGF Trophy FIG World Cup (April 21-23), 39th European Championships (May 17-21), have been held in Azerbaijan.

MENAFN08092023000187011040ID1107031837

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search