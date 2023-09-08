Toprankers\' Students Mark Triumph In Uppcs-J Examination With Historic Results

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi (INDIA), September 05, 2023: Toprankers, one of India\'s pre-eminent digital learning platforms, continues to fortify its legacy of accomplishing excellence with outstanding results in the prestigiUPPCS-J examination.
The platform is elated to announce the remarkable achievements of its Judiciary Gold students, who aced the UPPCS-J (Uttar Pradesh Judicial Service Civil Judge) 2023 examination, securing impressive ranks such as 12, 27, 30, 92, 109, 129 and many more.
Judiciary Gold by Toprankers is a prominent platform that comprehensively prepare students for state judicial services exams like Madhya Pradesh Judicial Services, Delhi Judicial Services, Chhattisgarh Judicial Services, among others. The platform with its expert faculty from Noffers extensive courses tailored to equip aspirants with the required knowledge and skills to excel in these competitive examinations.
Conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC), UPPCS-J is a prominent examination for the recruitment of Civil Judges in Uttar Pradesh. The exceptional achievements of Toprankers\' students in the exam come as a testament to the platform\'s commitment to ensuring excellence in preparing students for renowned competitive examinations. The top performers of the examination include Ankit Baranwal, who bagged an impressive rank 12; Siddhant Solanki, who garnered rank 27; and Kashish Aggarwal, who secured rank 30.
Sharing his delight at the remarkable achievements of students, Mr. Gaurav Goel, CEO and Co-Founder of Toprankers, said, \"Our mission at Toprankers has always revolved around supporting and encouraging students in accomplishing their goals. The impressive results in the UPPCS-J exam demonstrate synergy of our students\' hard work and the platforms\' remarkable dedication to offer top-notch education. We take immense pride in celebrating the phenomenal success of students like Ankit Baranwal, Siddhant Solanki, Kashish Aggarwal, and many others who have earned impressive rankings.\"
Underlining the role of Judiciary Gold in assuring his success in UPPCS-J examination, Ankit Baranwal, rank 12 said, \"Clearing the UPPCS-J Exam was a dream come true moment. I am incredibly grateful to the highly proficient faculty of Judiciary Gold by Toprankers here. Their meticulously crafted test series made me confident, while mock interviews felt as real as the final one. Heartfelt thanks to the entire team; you\'ve been a pivotal part of my journey to becoming a civil judge.\"
Toprankers has a proven track record of enabling students to achieve exceptional ranks in variprestigientrance exams such as Ranks 2, 5, 6, 7 in Madhya Pradesh Judicial Services (MPCJ) 2023, 4, 14, 23, 34 in Rajasthan Judicial Services (RJS) 2022 and 3, 9, 39, 48 in Delhi Judicial Services (DJS) 2023 respectively, AIR 1, 2 and 3 in CLAT 2023 among others.
About Toprankers:
Toprankers is India\'s most preferred digital counselling and test preparation platform for careers beyond engineering and medicine. The platform envisions building awareness and increasing the success rate for lucrative career options after 10+2. Its skilled team offers trend-setting learning approaches and 360-degree support to every student preparing for management, CUET, law, judiciary, and design and architecture entrances.
