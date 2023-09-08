Us Pres. Extends Nat'l Emergency With Respect To Ethiopia

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Sept 8 (KUNA) -- President Joe Biden announced that the continuation of the national emergency with respect to Ethiopia for a year due to what was deemed as a "threat" tonational security and foreign policy.
Biden said in a notice, issued by the White House late Thursday, that "the situation in and in relation to northern Ethiopia, which has been marked by activities that threaten the peace, security, and stability of Ethiopia and the greater Horn of Africa region, continues to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States,"
"For this reason, the national emergency declared in Executive Order 14046 of September 17, 2021, must continue in effect beyond September 17, 2023,"
Biden indicated that this notice shall be published in the Federal Register and transmitted to the Congress.
The alarming situation in northern Ethiopia had pushed the UN to call for all involved conflict parties to halt aggression to allow the carrying out of humanitarian efforts and distribution of necessary supplies. (end)
